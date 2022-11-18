Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 482,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 704,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after buying an additional 86,404 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

DHI opened at $81.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.