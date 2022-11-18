Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Heartland Financial USA worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $11,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth $3,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,841.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.08. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

