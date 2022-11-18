Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,679 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Unity Bancorp worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 197.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 39.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $300.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $358,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,867.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.