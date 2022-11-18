Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,187 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of EnerSys worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in EnerSys by 19.5% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 22.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its position in EnerSys by 8.5% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 601,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of ENS opened at $76.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

