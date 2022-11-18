Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 244,291 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244,291 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIMX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 160.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMX. StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

About Himax Technologies

Shares of HIMX opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

