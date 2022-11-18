Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,729 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,729 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Diodes worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 305.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

DIOD opened at $87.52 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,374.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,373.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,374.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

