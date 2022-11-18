Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 74,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,469,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flagstar Bancorp

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $53.30.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

