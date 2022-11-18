Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177,214 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Vanguard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after buying an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Vanguard by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 78,409 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

NYSE:AVD opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $668.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

