Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,748 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of GoPro worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 762.5% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

GoPro Stock Up 1.8 %

About GoPro

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.51 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $859.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.