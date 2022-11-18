Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $514,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

