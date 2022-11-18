Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 9.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 66,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,103,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 76,508 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 22.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,696,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 686,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 65.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,523,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.