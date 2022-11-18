Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.59

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 13705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
