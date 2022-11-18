Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 7.9%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.54. 24,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,932,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

