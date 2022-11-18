Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Update

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

