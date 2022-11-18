Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Set at $15.00 by Citigroup

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) received a $15.00 price target from analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.
Krispy Kreme Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.11, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.41. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
