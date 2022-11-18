Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Set at $15.00 by Citigroup

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) received a $15.00 price target from analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.11, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.41. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

