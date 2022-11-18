Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $33,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 945,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,723,000 after purchasing an additional 139,269 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $232.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.97.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

