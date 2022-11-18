Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

