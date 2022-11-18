Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

