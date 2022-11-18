Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 29,874 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of MarineMax worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZO opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $725.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.62. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MarineMax to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

