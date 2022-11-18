Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 65,381 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 1,929.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,381 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

