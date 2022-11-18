Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,272 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 49.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 75.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 923.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

