Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Banner worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,284,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,572,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banner Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Banner stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

