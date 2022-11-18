Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

MaxLinear Profile

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

