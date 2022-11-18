Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 281.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,075 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,651 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 609,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 210,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 312,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

