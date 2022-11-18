Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $226.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

