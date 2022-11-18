Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average is $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.