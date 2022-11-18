Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $85.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

