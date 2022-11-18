Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Lowered by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lear worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $917,948.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,972.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,177. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lear Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

LEA opened at $142.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.88.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

