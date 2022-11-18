Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 891,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 676,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Leidos alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Leidos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Leidos by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.