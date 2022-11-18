Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells $172,037.32 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Liberty Global Stock Down 1.1 %
LBTYA opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
See Also
