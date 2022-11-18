Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells $172,037.32 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LBTYA opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

