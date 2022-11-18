Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.67. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,827,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 841,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 566,385 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $391,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

