Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 497,467 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $8,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 459.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $5,276,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.