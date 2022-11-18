Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) dropped 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 231,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,982,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lufax by 18,231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lufax by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lufax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

