Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 233.98% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

LVLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

LVLU opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

