Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 233.98% and a net margin of 0.04%.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance
LVLU opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $21.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.