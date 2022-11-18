Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Raised to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MAC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Macerich Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MAC stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Macerich has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,869.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Macerich by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Macerich by 12.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Macerich by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Macerich by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Macerich by 24.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

