Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Nuvei worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nuvei by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Nuvei by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the second quarter valued at $7,726,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 2.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVEI. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Nuvei Trading Down 3.5 %

Nuvei Company Profile

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 76.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. Nuvei Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

