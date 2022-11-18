Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,157 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

