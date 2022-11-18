Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,939 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $227.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

