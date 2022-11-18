Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $14.99 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,068 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AES by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in AES by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after buying an additional 2,763,753 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,799,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $27.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

