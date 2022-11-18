Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $16.55 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 5.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $639.94 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $583.25 and a 200-day moving average of $637.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

