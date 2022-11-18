Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 11,134.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169,468 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

