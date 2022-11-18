Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

APD opened at $293.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.68. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

