Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,175 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Kroger worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

