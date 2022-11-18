Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 179,561 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,561 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $20,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 34.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $49,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

