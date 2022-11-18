Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 24,273 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,273 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $16,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $384,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 31.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

