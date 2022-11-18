Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.89. 178,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,917,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several research firms recently commented on M. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 13.0% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Macy’s by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Macy’s by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $5,699,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

