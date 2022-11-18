Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MANU opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.57. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

