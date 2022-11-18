Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
