Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,914.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nikola Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NKLA stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Nikola by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Nikola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.