Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,914.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nikola Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Nikola by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Nikola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

