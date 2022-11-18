McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

