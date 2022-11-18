MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $228.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.04 and its 200 day moving average is $242.53. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

