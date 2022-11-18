MGO One Seven LLC Buys 930 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,552,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $36.28 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

